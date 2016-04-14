Judge Sides With GOP Assembly Hopeful in Residency Challenge

A Republican candidate can continue to run for Assembly District 26 after a judge dismissed a petition in a residency dispute.

Major construction at Jason Guinasso's new home had forced him to live in his old home in Assembly District 25, and Lake Tahoe-area resident Frank Wright had challenged Guinasso's residency.

The residency ruling was made on Thursday.



Guinasso said he felt vindicated that the judge agreed with his arguments and wants to get back to work campaigning. He's endorsed by high-ranking Republican elected officials as he seeks a seat held by retiring Republican Assemblyman Randy Kirner.



Guinasso faces fellow Republican Lisa Krasner in the primary.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)