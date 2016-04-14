Reno Aces' Offense Silenced by Hoffman, Albuquerque Isotopes

From the Reno Aces:

The Albuquerque Isotopes secured the series win with a 5-2 victory over the Reno Aces Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman dealt seven innings of two-run ball as the Aces dipped below .500 for the first time in 2016.

Hoffman (2-0), rated as Colorado’s No. 4 overall prospect by Baseball America, overcame a first-inning run and a Peter O’Brien solo shot in the third to pick up his second win in as many starts.

A sacrifice fly by Zach Borenstein gave the Aces (3-4) an early lead, but two runs surrendered by Aces starter Kyle Drabek (0-1) in the second gave Hoffman a short-lived advantage.

Drabek (@kyledrabek4) walked Will Swanner with one away before Tim Smalling and Hoffman both reached on infield singles to third, knotting the game at one apiece. After Hoffman’s infield knock, Rafael Ynoa slashed a run-scoring single to left-center to make it 2-1.

In the home half of the third, O’Brien – who blasted his first home run of the season in the series opener against Albuquerque on Monday – drilled a two-out rocket over the left-field wall in the third, tying the game at two.

With the game deadlocked at two into the sixth, Albuquerque grabbed the lead for good. Back-to-back doubles by Stephen Cardullo and Jordan Patterson put the visitors in front, and another two runs on four walks – two intentional – and one hit in the ninth against Scott Rice (@elArroz_56) completed the scoring.

Drabek suffered the loss in his Aces’ debut, despite recording a quality start. The 28-year-old gave up three earned runs on nine hits, two walks and one strikeout over six innings.

Reno had just four hits offensively, including a pair of singles by Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5).

Gonzãlez Germen earned his second save of the series and league-high third of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Aces hit the road for an eight-game trip with four-game sets in El Paso and Albuquerque. Reno takes on the Chihuahuas beginning Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces will send right-hander Edgar Garcia (1-0, 1.29) to the bump against El Paso right-hander Daniel McCutchen (1-0, 10.80). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

