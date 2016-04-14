Residents and Businesses Voice Their Concerns About "The Eddy" Development

A new development called "The Eddy" has been proposed downtown, which would bring food trucks, a beer garden and an artist space to the south side of the Truckee River.

But it's causing some concerns from businesses and residents next to the space.

The proposed location is on a vacant lot between Sierra Street and Virginia Street, next to the Riverside Artist Lofts and the Wild River Grille.

Thursday night the community voiced their concerns in a neighborhood advisory meeting at Reno City Hall.

The main worry on everyone's minds is the issue of noise with the beer garden operating late into the night. But the owners of The Eddy say they hope to come to a compromise with the community.

They say their venue is meant to incorporate the artist community and provide a unique space for locals to enjoy.

"That's been our main vision since day one. Is try to enhance downtown, enhance the Truckee River. And just make downtown a very viable, walkable place for downtown residents to enjoy," said Phil Buckheart, co-owner of The Eddy.

The site would be constructed using re-purposed shipping containers and the beer garden would be the main source of revenue. But with the hours of operation proposed for Thursday through Sunday showing a closing time of midnight, some residents are worried about the noise.

Jim Gallaway, a resident living in the Palladio said, "It sounds like a great concept if they shut it down at 9 or 10 o'clock at night. It being open until midnight with 500 people , probably a lot of them drunk, it's just unruly. It would cause noise concerns."

Buckheart added, "If we could shut down at 10 o'clock every night, more power to us. But from operation standpoint and projects financially standpoint, right now it just doesn't seem viable."

Chuck Shapiro, owner of the Wilde River Grille disagrees. He thinks the Eddy could thrive during the daytime hours in this spot of town.

"A lot of people come down there now with the new bridge. It is a focal point and it is a beautiful part of the city. So there should be a kind of high bar on what is developed there and how it's operated," said Shapiro.

The Eddy says they plan to continue working closely with residents about their concerns.

"That is something that is important to us and is something that we definitely take into consideration so that we can provide this venue for the community as a whole," said Kurt Stitser, co-owner of The Eddy.

The owners originally planned to open up their venue in May, but because of concerns and the special use permit required for the site, they said they likely wouldn't open until the middle of summer.

Now they have to go before city council in the coming months.