Science Behind Our Green Vegetation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Science Behind Our Green Vegetation

From vibrant red to purple and white, you can find a variety of different flowers in the spring. What's different this year, is the amount of green. 

"It's been a number of years since maybe ten years I would say since we actually seen those hills that green. Maybe not that long, maybe five years," said horticulturist Bill Carlos. 

Just this past weekend we saw over a half-inch of rain in the Reno area. 

"The plants are responding to that even the sagebrush is bigger and greener if you take a look at that right now," said Carlos. 

The snow we received helps too. 

"As the snow melts it fills that reservoir in the soil for plants to absorb water so that's deep down into the soil roots go down deep," added Carlos. 

Which gives us lots of nutrients.

"So what's happening is the turf grass or all of our trees are producing lots of chlorophyll at a pretty monumental rate. The chlorophyll is green so you're seeing that as well," said Carlos.

Lightning also plays a role by boosting nitrogen levels.

"It will break that nitrogen molecule then it will absorb an oxygen molecule forming a nitrate type molecule that falls to the earth. Low and behold plants love nitrogen," said Carlos.

The bright sun makes the green grass look brighter too. If the ground is wet, it tends to look darker. 

"It's the perfect conditions for our lawns," said Carlos. 

