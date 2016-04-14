Aces Lose to Isotopes

Aces Release

4/13/2016

For the first time in 2016, the Reno Aces dropped consecutive games with an 8-1 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces also fell back to .500 for the second time this season.

Albuquerque (3-4) recorded season highs in hits (13) and runs en route to the runaway victory, including nine hits and four runs off Aces starter Tyler Wagner (0-2).

The Aces (3-3) fell behind from the get-go. Four batters into the first, the Isotopes had a 1-0 lead, thanks to an RBI groundout by Stephen Cardullo. Albuquerque added single runs off Wagner in the second, fourth and fifth frames as well, extending the lead to four.

Reno scored their lone run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) in the sixth, scoring Peter O’Brien who opened the inning with his first of two singles on the night.

The Isotopes wasted little time putting away the Aces for good. Albuquerque built their lead to seven runs with a four-run seventh, highlighted by run-scoring singles from Jordan Patterson and Chris Nelson.

Reno’s Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) was tagged with four earned runs on four hits over two innings. Cody Hall (@C_Hall18) worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the Aces.

The Aces totaled seven hits offensively – all singles – and were led by O’Brien’s 2-for-4 performance.

Albuquerque starter David Hale departed after two innings, giving way to Yohan Flande (1-0) who allowed one earned run and five hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out two.

The Aces and Isotopes wrap up their four-game series Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces have not yet named their starter. Albuquerque will send right-hander Jeff Hoffman (1-0, 0.00) to the bump for the finale. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.