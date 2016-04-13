Annual 'Reno Race for the Cure' Moved to Reno City Plaza

The Susan G. Komen Nevada organization has announced that it will hold its 18th annual ‘Reno Race for the Cure’ this October 16th at the Reno City Plaza.

Previously the event was held at the Grand Sierra Resort, but this year it has been moved to downtown Reno. The course will start and finish at the City Plaza, ending over the new Virginia Street Bridge. It will also incorporate Reno "icons" like the arch, river, bridge, and Believe sculpture, once it is relocated.

The race site will open at 6:30 a.m. Online race registration started Wednesday at komennevada.org.

Also on Wednesday, five local health organizations were also awarded with over $140,000 in community health grants, where funds were raised by Susan G. Komen Nevada in 2015. These grants primarily fund breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment services, a priority for Komen Nevada as a result of the dramatic shortage of funding in Nevada's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

Community Health Grant recipients were selected from a pool of competitive applications as those most likely to reduce late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and mortality in Northern Nevada. Komen Nevada works closely with these front-line breast health care providers to reduce barriers, financial and other, that can delay life-saving breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services.

Susan G. Komen Nevada says it’s raised nearly $3.5 million since 1999 for breast health programs in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe communities.

(Komen Nevada contributed to this report.)