Carson City Health & Human Services Hosts Town Hall Meeting

Carson City Health & Human Services (CCHHS) is partnering with Carson Tahoe Health and Partnership Carson City to host a public health town hall meeting as part of Public Health Month.

This is an opportunity for residents to speak with public figures and public health officials on issues such as access to healthcare and mental/behavioral health services. The meeting also serves as an opportunity to collect input for the next Community Health Needs Assessment that will be published by CCHHS later this year.

Refreshments and Spanish translation services will be provided, as well as a gift for all participants, while supplies last.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 28th at 5:30 p.m. inside the Bristlecone Room inside the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, located at 1600 Medical Parkway.

Public figures such as Mayor Bob Crowell, City Manager Nick Marano, County Health Officer Susan Pintar, and CCHHS Director Nicki Aaker will facilitate discussions on health issues important to all residents. Other public health figures participating include Partnership Carson City Finance Manager Linda Lang and Nevada Public Health Foundation Executive Director Rota Rosaschi.

For more information about the town hall meeting and public health services in the community, go to GetHealthyCarsonCity.org.