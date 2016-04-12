Shipley Wins in Aces Debut

Aces Release

A Saturday night rainout and a 1-hour and 33-minute rain delay Monday evening could not stop former Nevada Wolf Pack star Braden Shipley (@shipley25) from excelling in his Reno Aces and Triple-A debut. The 23-year-old delivered a six-inning quality start, and Peter O'Brien belted a three-run home run in the first inning of Reno's 4-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.

Originally scheduled to start in Saturday night's affair against El Paso, Arizona's No. 1 prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America had to wait patiently for his highly-anticipated return to Northern Nevada. In expected fashion, Shipley (1-0) soaked in the spotlight.

He retired the first seven batters before Albuquerque's Joey Wong doubled with one away in the third. A strikeout and groundout quickly erased Wong, however, as the right-hander settled in.

For the fourth time in four games, the Aces (3-1) scored in the first inning. Five consecutive hits opened the home half of the first against Isotopes southpaw Ryan Carpenter (0-1). Evan Marzilli (@marzooch) doubled to right-center and moved to third on a single by Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11). Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) continued his hot streak at the dish, doubling down the right-field line to make it 1-0. Peter O'Brien then cleared the bases with a three-run shot to left - his first home run and RBI of 2016 - extending the lead to four.

Behind Shipley's sharp curveball and efficiency on the bump, the Aces carried their 4-0 advantage into the sixth. Shipley, who faced just two over the minimum through his first five frames, yielded a single and double to open the sixth. One out later, Mike Tauchman dumped a two-run single into shallow left, cutting Reno's lead in half.

Shipley departed after he recorded his ninth groundout which closed the sixth. He fanned three, walked none and threw just 67 pitches, 42 for strikes.

The Aces totaled 11 hits to the Isotopes' (1-4) seven, yet were forced to stave off a late rally by Albuquerque in the ninth. Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) and Enrique Burgos each worked scoreless innings, but Silvino Bracho (@silvinobracho) surrendered a two-out RBI single to Chris Nelson, narrowing the score, 4-3. Bracho managed to get Joey Wong to chase a 1-2 offering to close out Reno's third win of the season.

The No. 1-4 batters in Reno's lineup combined to go 9-for-16 with one home run, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.

The Aces and Isotopes continue their four-game set Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Archie Bradley (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season. He will be opposed by Albuquerque right-hander Eddie Butler (0-0, 9.00).