Washoe Deputies Arrest Juvenile on Charges Related to South Reno Vehicle Burglaries

Washoe County Deputies say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in south Reno.

Deputies say during the week of March 21, several vehicle burglaries were reported in the Joy Lake Road area south of Mt. Rose Highway and in the Arrowcreek area. Then on March 29, during a routine traffic stop, deputies say they located items inside a vehicle that matched the description of some of the stolen property from the burglaries.

They say further investigation confirmed the items were related to the burglaries and the male juvenile driver of the vehicle was arrested on charges for possession of stolen property on April 6, 2016.

This is an ongoing investigation that may involve additional suspects. Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350.

Despite this arrest, several additional vehicle burglaries were reported this past weekend in south Reno. Deputies reported that doors were unlocked on some of the vehicles and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all residents to:

Lock Your Doors!

Criminals look for opportunity and taking preventative safety measures may help in mitigating your chances of becoming a victim. Additional steps residents may take to protect their vehicles and valuables include:

• Do not leave items in plain view in your vehicle.

• Never leave valuables or weapons in an unattended vehicle.

• If parking outside, remove your garage door opener from your vehicle.

• Always take your keys with you.

• Don’t leave your vehicle warming up in the drive way unattended.

• Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Additional safety information is available from the “Staying Safe” page at WashoeSheriff.com.

(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)