Washoe County Reports First Confirmed Zika Case

The first case of Zika Virus has been confirmed in Washoe County.

The Washoe County Health District says that a woman tested positive for the virus following a recent visit to El Salvador.

The woman developed an illness consistent with the virus, even reporting flu like symptoms.

The health district says the effects typically last three to seven days, and by the time the health district received her lab results from the Centers for Disease Control, her symptoms had already passed.

Randall Todd, Director of epidemiology and public health preparedness with the Washoe County Health District, says because of the Zika Virus's increased presence in the media lately, several individuals have approached his agency recently seeking possible medical assistance.

“Mostly because they have traveled and a few of them had developed symptoms, they requested testing," says Todd.

12 individuals have been tested for the virus in Washoe County in the recent weeks and one has come back with a positive case of Zika.

"It's a mosquito born disease and when you do contract this illness, most people will not have any symptoms at all and those who do have symptoms have relatively mild symptoms," says Todd.

Todd says the individuals who should be most concerned and cautious are those who are traveling to Zika-prone countries, most specifically women who are pregnant.

The virus can be transmitted to the fetus of a pregnant woman causing serious birth defects such as microcephaly.

Todd says these travelers are being encouraged to use preventive measures to help ensure that mosquitoes stay away.

“That would include things like using repellant and wearing long sleeves and maybe sleeping under mosquito netting," says Todd.

Todd says the good news is that neither of the two species of mosquitoes linked with transmitting the virus are located in Washoe County.

To learn more, please visit CDC's Zika virus page at http://www.cdc.gov/zika/index.html