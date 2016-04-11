Washoe County Reports First Confirmed Zika Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Reports First Confirmed Zika Case

Posted: Updated:

The first case of Zika Virus has been confirmed in Washoe County.

The Washoe County Health District says that a woman tested positive for the virus following a recent visit to El Salvador.

The woman developed an illness consistent with the virus, even reporting flu like symptoms.

The health district says the effects typically last three to seven days, and by the time the health district received her lab results from the Centers for Disease Control, her symptoms had already passed.

Randall Todd, Director of epidemiology and public health preparedness with the Washoe County Health District, says because of the Zika Virus's increased presence in the media lately, several individuals have approached  his agency recently seeking possible medical assistance.

“Mostly because they have traveled and a few of them had developed symptoms, they requested testing," says Todd.

12 individuals have been tested for the virus in Washoe County in the recent weeks and one has come back with a positive case of Zika.

"It's a mosquito born disease and when you do contract this illness, most people will not have any symptoms at all and those who do have symptoms have relatively mild symptoms," says Todd.

Todd says the individuals who should be most concerned and cautious are those who are traveling to Zika-prone countries, most specifically women who are pregnant.

The virus can be transmitted to the fetus of a pregnant woman causing serious birth defects such as microcephaly.

Todd says these travelers are being encouraged to use preventive measures to help ensure that mosquitoes stay away.

“That would include things like using repellant and wearing long sleeves and maybe sleeping under mosquito netting," says Todd.

Todd says the good news is that neither of the two species of mosquitoes linked with transmitting the virus are located in Washoe County.

To learn more, please visit CDC's Zika virus page at http://www.cdc.gov/zika/index.html

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.