Bighorns Keep Season Alive with Game 2 Win

The 2015-16 NBA D-League Pacific Division Champion Reno Bighorns defeated the Los Angeles D-Fenders 123-116 during Game 2 in the First Round of the 2016 Western Conference Semi-Finals Sunday Night at the Reno Events Center.

Erick Green recorded 38 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Bighorns. Ricky Ledo followed with 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists. David Stockton logged a double-double with 16 points, 11 assists and six rebounds as Kadeem Jack tallied 15 points and six rebounds.

Justin Harper led the D-Fenders with 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Ryan Gomes notched 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Josh Magette added 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The first quarter was tightly contested that saw six lead changes and three ties. Ledo opened up the quarter with a three in the first seconds of the game. The two teams would match each other point-for-point throughout the quarter. At the 2:40 mark, the D-Fenders held a 27-21 lead before the Bighorns went on an 11-1 run powered by a deep three from Green at the buzzer. The Bighorns would win the frame 32-29.

The D-Fenders would get the first points in the second quarter after a lay-up from Magette. The teams kept the score close before the Bighorns would go on a 12-5 run midway through the quarter to hold a seven point advantage over the D-Fenders. The D-Fenders responded with a 12-5 run to get a 51-49 advantage over the Bighorns. The D-Fenders went into the locker room at the half leading the Bighorns 61-56.

The D-Fenders had the early jump on the Bighorns after sinking back-to-back threes in the first 30 seconds of the second half to hold their largest advantage of the night over the Bighorns (60-58). The Bighorns answered with a 10-4 run midway through the frame to close the deficit to 70-68. The D-Fenders continued their pace throughout the third to hold a one-point advantage over the Bighorns (88-89) going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle that saw five lead changes and one tie. The Bighorns got the early lead after Stockton drew the foul to get two points at the line, making it an 89-88 game. Ledo connected with a three with 10:44 left in play. After a jumper from Jack with 10:12 on the clock, the Bighorns took a 94-93 lead over the D-Fenders that they would never relinquish. The Bighorns went on a 12-3 run at the 5:00 mark to give them their largest lead of the night (112-102). The Bighorns won the frame 36-28 to earn a 123-116 victory over the D-Fenders. Ricky Ledo scored 14 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bighorns shot 58 percent from three-point range in the final quarter

The Bighorns (1-1) will host the D-Fenders (1-1) for Game 3 on Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals to take on the Austin Spurs. Game 3 will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

