Aces Top Chihuahuas in Series Finale

Fresh off a promotion from extended Spring Training Friday, Reno Aces starter Edgar Garcia answered the call in a field-soaked 5-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. A light drizzle did not deter the right-hander who delivered seven innings of one-run ball, guiding the Aces to a season-opening series win.

Garcia (1-0) retired 20 of 22 batters after three of El Paso’s first four reached on singles. He scattered five singles and needed just 78 pitches to get through seven impressive frames. He struck out five and walked none. For added insurance, Garcia tacked on a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning to push Reno’s lead to 5-1.

The Aces (2-1) fell behind in the first when Hunter Renfroe smacked an RBI single to left, scoring Manuel Margot who singled and stole second to start the game.

Reno wasted little time against El Paso starter Justin Hancock (0-1) in the home half. Evan Marzilli doubled and moved to third on an infield single by Jack Reinheimer. One out later, Kyle Jensen lined a single to center, tying the game at one.

In the second, Garcia retired the Chihuahuas (1-2) in order, the first of four 1-2-3 innings for the 28-year-old.

The top of the order then grabbed the lead for good when the Aces sent seven batters to the plate in the third. Marzilli bunted his way aboard and advanced to second safely on a Hancock throwing error during Reinheimer’s bouncer back to the mound. Mike Freeman sacrificed the duo up an additional 90 feet before Zach Borenstein drove a two-run double to left-center, making it 3-1. Carlos Rivero then scored Borenstein with his first of three singles on the afternoon.

After Garcia’s bloop RBI single to right in the sixth, Rivero capped the scoring with a soft run-scoring single to right in the seventh.

Enrique Burgos and Silvino Bracho both pitched an inning in relief of Garcia, each retiring the side in order.

Among 25 appearances (16 starts) for Garcia in 2015, he lasted seven innings just one time.

Marzilli (2-for-4, 2 R, BB), Reinheimer (2-for-4, R), Borenstein (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB) and Rivero (3-for-4, 2 RBI, R) led the Aces offensively.

The Aces’ eight-game homestand continues with a four-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes beginning Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Braden Shipley , who attended the University of Nevada and starred for the Wolf Pack baseball team, will make his Aces and Triple-A debut. He will be opposed by Albuquerque left-hander Ryan Carpenter.

