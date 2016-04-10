Lake Tahoe Water Levels Rise to Natural Rim

Thanks to the beneficial rain we received on Saturday, Lake Tahoe is now over its rim by about a half inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time Lake Tahoe reached its rim was back in June of 2015, where all it did was touch the rim, not spill over.

You have to go back before October of 2014 to see any decent water spilling over into the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe.

Many places received anywhere between a half inch to an inch of rainfall on Saturday alone.

Lake Tahoe hit a two-year low this past winter. It is projected to continue rising this spring thanks to above-average snowpack levels.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)