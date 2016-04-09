Nevada Hires Embattled Ex-UC Berkeley Assistant Coach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A University of California, Berkeley assistant basketball coach who resigned following a reporter's sexual harassment allegations has been hired by another Division I team.



The University of Nevada, Reno said Friday it has hired Yann Hufnagel as assistant coach for the Wolf Pack.



Hufnagel resigned from UC Berkeley on Thursday, a day before the results of his appeal of its attempt to fire him were to be released. His attorney, Mary McNamara, has said UC Berkeley's toxic environment made it impossible for Hufnagel to rejoin the team, even if he's vindicated in full "as the facts would show."



The allegations against Hufnagel were among many recent high-profile sexual harassment cases at UC Berkeley that have raised questions over top officials' handling of them. Other cases involved a renowned astronomy professor, a vice chancellor and the law school dean.



Officials also are reviewing whether men's head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin handled the situation correctly.



(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)