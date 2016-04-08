Parkinson's Awareness Month Proclamation Made in Reno

On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval proclaimed April ‘Parkinson's Awareness Month.’



The governor made the proclamation at Atria Summit Ridge Senior Living in Reno.

The Atria Summit Ridge hold Parkinson's support meetings the second Friday of every month.



"It's a very worthy cause that's very close and near and dear to our hearts at Atria Summit Ridge,” says Stacey Taylor.



In Nevada, between 11-12,000 people over the age of 60 are diagnosed and living with Parkinson's.