Extreme Sports Show Next Month to Benefit Roner Family

A local skier and extreme sports enthusiast who passed away during an accident last fall will be honored next month.

Nitro Circus on May 5th and 6th will feature some of the top extreme athletes from around the world including wheelchair motorcross rider Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham who says Roner was a joy to work with.

"Everyone loves Erik Roner and he's one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and he was one of the people I was the closest with on the tour."

All proceeds benefit the Erik Roner Road 2 Recovery Memorial Fund.



The May 5th event at Greater Nevada Field is sold out but tickets are still available for the 6th for between $19 and $79. For more information, go to http://nitrocircus.live/