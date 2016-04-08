Extreme Sports Show Next Month to Benefit Roner Family - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Extreme Sports Show Next Month to Benefit Roner Family

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook, Eric Roner Courtesy: Facebook, Eric Roner

A local skier and extreme sports enthusiast who passed away during an accident last fall will be honored next month. 

Nitro Circus on May 5th and 6th will feature some of the top extreme athletes from around the world including wheelchair motorcross rider Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham who says Roner was a joy to work with.

"Everyone loves Erik Roner and he's one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and he was one of the people I was the closest with on the tour."

All proceeds benefit the Erik Roner Road 2 Recovery Memorial Fund. 
    
The May 5th event at Greater Nevada Field is sold out but tickets are still available for the 6th for between $19 and $79. For more information, go to http://nitrocircus.live/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.