Aces Open Season with Win

4/8/2016

The Reno Aces overwhelmed the El Paso Chihuahuas in all facets during their 2016 season opener Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Archie Bradley delivered six scoreless frames and seven strikeouts, while shortstop Jack Reinheimer provided stellar defense and a powerful bat in Reno’s 8-0 victory.

Bradley (1-0), who closed out Reno’s 2015 regular season with a win against the Chihuahuas (0-1), helped the Aces (1-0) open their 2016 season in similar fashion. The 23-year-old allowed just two hits and three walks, needing just 91 pitches (59 strikes) over six innings.

Bradley’s 1-2-3 first set the tone for his dynamite outing. The Aces’ eight runs were backed by 10 hits, including three from Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) who also matched a career-high with four RBI. He singled in the first and after a groundout by Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) and infield single by Peter O’Brien, hustled home on a Jeremy Guthrie wild pitch to score Reno’s first run of the season.

Reinheimer’s speed scored the first run. His bat ensured many more would come.

The Aces sent nine batters to the plate in the second and scored four times behind four hits and two Chihuahuas errors. Following a bases-loaded walk drawn by Evan Marzilli (@marzooch), Reinheimer laced a two-run single to center, scoring Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) and Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch) to make it 4-0. Freeman then brought home Bradley from third on a sacrifice fly to center, pushing the lead to five.

While Bradley continued posting zeroes, Reinheimer kept raking. In the meantime, he showed some fine glovework. His full-extension leaping catch up the middle – which ended the top of the fourth – preceded his first Triple-A home run in the sixth. Known for his gap-to-gap power, the 23-year-old instead left the yard, driving a two-run shot to left-center to cap the scoring.

Gosewisch opened the sixth with an opposite-field home run to right and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. O’Brien also recorded infield singles in each of his first two at-bats.

Dominic Leone (@DLeone54) and Cody Hall (@C_Hall18) combined for three scoreless innings to complete the shutout.

Guthrie (0-1) lasted just three innings after surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk.

The four-game series continues between the Aces and Chihuahuas Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Tyler Wagner will make his Aces debut against El Paso right-hander Daniel McCutchen.