Reno Aces Baseball Fans Celebrate Opening Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Aces Baseball Fans Celebrate Opening Day

Posted: Updated:

The Greater Nevada Field hit a home run with the Aces winning and a crowd full of excited fans.  

People were anxious to play ball, especially with the new changes at the stadium. But it's definitely the community feel and the excitement of the game warming up fans for an exciting season. 

Hundreds of fans cheered the Reno Aces against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night. Many of the people we talked to say the home games have become a tradition with their family and friends. 

Brian Bessette said, "I love to hear the crack of the bat, peanuts, beer, hotdogs, it's just baseball."

Jody Beismer and Jenna Moffat added, "I love all the challenges that they have out on the field with the kids and different locals. It's some fun that they weave into the games."

It's not just opening night. Jeannie Fowlston came to celebrate her birthday in Aces style with pins on her visor and earrings to show her support. She's been a loyal fan ever since the Aces called Reno their home and she recommends you come out and enjoy the games too. 

"Get here. Buy your tickets,even if you just come one time, just come. You'll probably start coming all the time. But it's a great thing for the kids," said Jeannie Fowlston. 

More Information about Reno Aces Baseball: http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t2310

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.