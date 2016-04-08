Reno Aces Baseball Fans Celebrate Opening Day

The Greater Nevada Field hit a home run with the Aces winning and a crowd full of excited fans.

People were anxious to play ball, especially with the new changes at the stadium. But it's definitely the community feel and the excitement of the game warming up fans for an exciting season.

Hundreds of fans cheered the Reno Aces against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night. Many of the people we talked to say the home games have become a tradition with their family and friends.

Brian Bessette said, "I love to hear the crack of the bat, peanuts, beer, hotdogs, it's just baseball."

Jody Beismer and Jenna Moffat added, "I love all the challenges that they have out on the field with the kids and different locals. It's some fun that they weave into the games."

It's not just opening night. Jeannie Fowlston came to celebrate her birthday in Aces style with pins on her visor and earrings to show her support. She's been a loyal fan ever since the Aces called Reno their home and she recommends you come out and enjoy the games too.

"Get here. Buy your tickets,even if you just come one time, just come. You'll probably start coming all the time. But it's a great thing for the kids," said Jeannie Fowlston.

More Information about Reno Aces Baseball: http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t2310