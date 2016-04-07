Renown Health's New Simulation Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Renown Health's New Simulation Center

Posted: Updated:

"Mr. Jones, you're in pain right now? The doctor has ordered some nitroglycerin for right underneath your tongue."

When nurses walk into Renown Health’s Simulation Lab, they are faced with a wide variety of scenarios. The patient could be in pain, have a fever or even high blood pressure and the nurse must treat him appropriately.

Here’s the thing… the patient is plastic!

Renown’s new lab includes three high-fidelity patient simulators - a man, a woman and a baby. The incredibly realistic mannequins can mimic normal human functions. For example, they have a pulse, they can cry, sweat, bleed and the female mannequin can even simulate giving birth! The scenarios are endless and they are mostly controlled by a computer - manipulated by a medical expert in an adjacent room. However, if medicine is administered properly, the mannequin itself can advance the scenario.

Director of Nursing Education at Renown Health, Erin Van Kirk says this lab serves as a very safe, realistic and practical resource for clinical staff. "Physicians, nurses and even students have opportunities to see things they may not see very often in the clinical setting and practice those."

The trio of mannequins will be available for staff to use in May, and they were made possible by community donations.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.