Reno Baseball Could Give Boost to Downtown Businesses

Mellow Fellow GastroPub opened its doors before the 2015 baseball season, right across the street from Greater Nevada Field. After a year of fine-tuning the business, the owner says he could see a huge increase in business over the course of the next six months, when the Aces have home games.

"We are a little bit unique in the sense that we are an independent business right next to the ballpark," Ryan Eller, Mellow Fellow owner said. "So, I think we probably see a little bit more of a bump from that."

Eller says the arrival of baseball season could increase revenue by 40-50%. While he has built a consistent customer base during the last year, he hopes the Aces serve as a compliment to his business.

"We've worked really hard from September through now, trying to build up a regular clientele, without baseball," Eller said. "So, the hope is, from our standpoint, we want to make sure that baseball is additive rather than the only thing we're relying on."

Customers like J.T. Gonzalez say they think good things are on the horizon for the pub. After spending some time there, he says the company will succeed with or without baseball.

"Good service, good energy, they've got good beer," Gonzalez said. "So, anybody who wants to come and hang out before the game, it's a good spot. So, it will at least give somebody something to do before or after the game."

Eller says the pub will stay open later on game nights, as long as there are customers. Before the games is when he expects the most foot traffic. The business is in the same building as the parking garage, used by many Aces fans.

"We do a promotion where if you park in the garage, you get a free beer here, on your way into the game," Eller said. "So, we get a lot of folks that stop in on their way in."

Mellow Fellow has two other locations in Truckee and Crystal Bay. The Reno location is more unique, sitting on the outskirts of downtown. One of the reasons Eller chose the spot is because of the construction of the Courtyard by Marriott, next door.

"Seems like people are finally starting to invest a little bit more around the ballpark, and making this more of a destination area, on a regular basis, rather than just for events," Eller said.

Eller says the menu has been retooled, offering sausages made of game meat, like bison, pheasant, and venison. Burgers and sandwiches are also offered, along with 40 different beers.

"You will always find something special and you'll always find something in every category," Eller said. "So, whether you're new to beer or you're a veteran, I think we'll be able to satisfy."

As long as the Aces are playing in town, it might mean even more customers to satisfy, which Eller says is a good situation to be in.