Plans to Use Drones for Search and Rescue in Nevada

In other parts of the country, drones are being used to save lives during flooding or other natural disasters.

This week in Nevada, we're learning from those experiences.

"We want to get those stories out there. You want to hear from other people in the community. What's working and what's not working," said search and rescue expert, David Kovar.

For the next three days, experts will come together to get the word out and share ideas. One organization participating is a volunteer group called the Air Bears. They are already using drones in search and rescue operations throughout the country on a volunteer basis, including the recent floods in Texas.

"A pick up truck had washed off the roads in the floods and washed off road. Fire departments had been looking for this vehicle for well over an hour. We finally arrived as a mutual aid and we were able to find him in about forty five seconds," said Garret Bryl.

Here in Nevada, drones will be approved for search and rescue that is once we have a solid foundation on how to use them, but there is still a lot of learning to do.

"Probably one of the best examples in the country of that sort of industry and public safety collaboration," said Kovar.

The majority of search and rescue teams are volunteers, so more than just the experts are invited to this symposium. It's open to the public too.

"Opportunities for getting all of these people together and having this conversation is very important to all of us," said Kovar.

How far will the technology go, we'll we'll just have to wait and see.

