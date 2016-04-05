New Changes Coming to Reno Aces Home Games

The Aces played their inaugural game at Aces Ballpark, in April of 2009. Every season has seen some types of changes since then. Some were on the field and some were off the field. That is not different in 2016.

Along with some new players, there are some other differences, including the stadium's name - Greater Nevada Field is written on the outside wall of what was known as Aces Ballpark, after the bank reached a 15-year agreement for the naming rights.

Inside the ballpark, there are some other big and little differences, starting with the audio and video.

"We just put $1.2 million into a full HD camera system, which is going to create better replays, crisper replays, better game footage than you've ever seen here before," Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces said.

Part of the project included the installation of 73 speakers throughout the stadium, including the luxury suites.

"You're going to feel the bass.You're going to actually be immersed in the sound versus where it came from centerfield before," Edelstein said.

Not only are there new food items, but the concessions have been rebranded.

Local food options are still being served. "Wild Garlic, Brothers Barbecue, Sierra Meats & Seafood, Flocchini Sausage, all local purveyors that will be selling their food here, this year," Edelstein said.

The Team Store also has new brands and gear. For the first time, fans can find both Under Armour and Nike brands, as well as the team's new batting practice hats.

"It's the first time in team history that we have had a hat that spells out Reno," Edelstein said. "I think fans are really going to enjoy that and it's just another element of civic pride for us."

Artwork is another new addition for Greater Nevada Field, with two murals at the home plate entrance, painted by local artists.

Edelstein says adding the murals merges the cultures of art and sports. "For anyone who's coming back this year, it's going to be a lot of things you remember but there's going to be definitely different and improved," Edelstein said.

Edelstein says making subtle changes is necessary for any business, and it's no different for the Aces. He says the team is always looking for ways to improve the game experience.

"It's the process of evolving and always looking for what's new," Edelstein said. "We never want to rest on the idea that what worked last year will work again. Something will change."

Opening Day is April 7, when the Aces host the El Paso Chihuahuas.