Villanova Beats North Carolina, Wins NCAA championship Game

HOUSTON (AP) - He shoots. He scores. And Villanova wins.



Kris Jenkins spotted up and swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer Monday night to lift Villanova to the national title with a 77-74 victory over North Carolina - one of the wildest finishes in the history of the NCAA Tournament.



Villanova worked the ball to Jenkins moments after Marcus Paige hit a double-clutch 3 with 4.3 seconds left to draw the Tar Heels even.



It's the first title for the Wildcats (35-5) since 1985, when Rollie Massimino coaxed them to a victory over star-studded Georgetown.



This one might be even more memorable, considering 'Nova squandered a six-point lead with 1:52 left, only to pull out the game at the end.



Phil Booth led Villanova with 20 points. Jenkins finished with 14,



Paige had 21 for the Heels (33-7) who came one shot short of giving coach Roy Williams his third national title.

