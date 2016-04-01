Nevada Wins CBI Championship Over Morehead State

(AP) - Tyron Criswell scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Nevada beat Morehead State 85-82 in overtime to win the ninth College Basketball Invitational on Friday night.

Morehead State's Xavier Moon's nearly tied the game with a last-second half-court shot that hit the rim.



With 13 seconds left in overtime, Nevada guard D.J. Fenner attacked the basket and passed to guard Lindsey Drew near the rim. A Morehead State defender deflected the ball into the hands of Criswell, who grabbed the loose ball under the basket and gave the Wolf Pack an 83-82 lead on a layup.



On the Eagles' next possession, DeJuan Marrero missed a layup and Fenner grabbed the rebound.



He converted both his free throws before Moon's last second attempt.



Nevada's attendance was 9,043, far surpassing the season average (6,416) and the second largest crowd on the season. On Friday, home court proved important in the deciding game of the best-of-three series for the Wolf Pack as it did throughout the CBI tournament. Home teams were 13-3 in the tournament.