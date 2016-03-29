Buy Mike Alger's "Snow Storm"

He smiled. “Kidnapping? Naw… you don’t have to worry about that. Oy’m not here to kidnap you. “Oy’m here to kill you.” You ever had one of those days? You know the kind. You wake up one morning, and all of a sudden an internationally feared assassin wants you dead? I hate it when that happens. And what do you do when the forecast for your friendly neighborhood TV weatherman looks like murder? KRGX meteorologist Greg O’Brien is having one of those days. He just hopes it’s not his last.



Being a weatherman has its own set of challenges... it's tough enough trying to predict the future weatherwise. But even Greg O'Brien could never forecast the twists and turns his life would take after stumbling into that office.

It's a fun read, and other's agree. Here’s what they are saying about Snow Storm:



"I enjoyed the heck out of Snow Storm! It did just what a book is supposed to do… kept me wanting to turn the pages!" (Dale Brown, 13-time NYT best-selling author)



"A wonderful read…I loved the great insider details on the local media and a super twisty ending to a novel that just rips along." (Perri O’Shaughnessy, multi-NYT best-selling author)

