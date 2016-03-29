New Concessions Coming to Reno Aces Games

It's almost Aceball season in Northern Nevada, and this year the team has completely reinvented its ballpark food.

There are more than a dozen new items including gourmet hot dogs at the renovated concession stands - now organized by food groups.

Burgers will be made with high quality wagyu beef.

And there will be new specialty hot dogs including the Philly cheesesteak and buffalo style dogs, along with a spicier D-backs style one that pays homage to the Aces parent team.

All the new items are in addition to old favorites on the menu.

"We kind of added it on, we didn't really take away a whole lot but we added it on because we really think it's a dynamite wow factor, a great value and it's going to make Greater Nevada Field the best field on the west coast,” says Jay Hackstaff, Director of Operations, Reno Aces.

There's also an expanded dessert menu with funnel cakes, deep fried snickers, ice cream cones and sundaes.

The first Reno Aces home game is a week from Thursday on April 7th.