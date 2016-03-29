Monday-Friday:Night-Day…And How an Inside Slider Works

Scattered snow showers will taper off a bit tonight under a cold and unstable airmass. The low pressure center that brought our inside slider will move slightly to the south but will be close enough to keep showers in the forecast. Temperatures will warm Tuesday but will still be cold enough to allow for snow levels to reach the valley floors (although little to no additional accumulation is expected). unsettled conditions will last through Wednesday with a chance of rain or snow showers, but then conditions warm very quickly toward the end of the week, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by Friday and staying there through the weekend.

We talked earlier about the “Inside Slider” weather pattern, as is usual, it was full of surprises. A Slider is a weather pattern caused by a low pressure center that drops down from the north, and bypasses the mountains so we don’t get shadowed out here on the east side of the Sierra. Even though they can vary greatly in strength, it is not unusual that the band dropping down from the north will enhance just as it gets to the Reno area. Tomorrow I’ll tell you why that happens.