Morehead State tops Nevada in CBI finals opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Morehead State tops Nevada in CBI finals opener

Posted: Updated:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Lyonell Gaines scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 86-83 victory over Nevada in the opening game of the College Basketball Invitational finals on Monday night.
    
Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played Wednesday at Reno, Nevada. If necessary, a third game would be played Friday at Reno.
    
Morehead (23-12) has won 11 of its past 12 games, the lone loss coming to Tennessee Martin in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Included in that span is a pair of CBI road victories.
    
Nevada (22-14), out of the Mountain West, had a three-game winning streak halted.
    
DeJuan Marrero added 15 points for the winners and Brent Arrington added 13.
    
Nevada's Tyron Criswell led all scorers with 31 points. Eric Cooper came off the bench to add 15 points. Cameron Oliver added 12 for his 11th straight game in double figures. Marqueze Coleman had 10 points.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.