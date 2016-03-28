Morehead State tops Nevada in CBI finals opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Lyonell Gaines scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 86-83 victory over Nevada in the opening game of the College Basketball Invitational finals on Monday night.



Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played Wednesday at Reno, Nevada. If necessary, a third game would be played Friday at Reno.



Morehead (23-12) has won 11 of its past 12 games, the lone loss coming to Tennessee Martin in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Included in that span is a pair of CBI road victories.



Nevada (22-14), out of the Mountain West, had a three-game winning streak halted.



DeJuan Marrero added 15 points for the winners and Brent Arrington added 13.



Nevada's Tyron Criswell led all scorers with 31 points. Eric Cooper came off the bench to add 15 points. Cameron Oliver added 12 for his 11th straight game in double figures. Marqueze Coleman had 10 points.

