Ask the Doctor: Alzheimer's & Dementia

Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, but there is a way to evaluate warning signs if a loved one's behavior starts to change.



Leah Leonard-Steckline is a licensed psychologist and the director of Northern Nevada Medical Center's Senior Bridges program. The inpatient and outpatient behavior health program serves people over 50. Free assessments are available.

Some of the warning signs of Alzheimer's are:

Asking the same question over and over again.

Repeating the same story, word for word, again and again.

Forgetting how to do activities that were previously done with ease and regularity.

Getting lost in familiar surroundings.

Relying on someone else, such as a spouse, to make decisions or answer questions they previously would have handled themselves.

To learn more about this topic, our Ask the Doctor phone lines will be open between 5-6 p.m call (775) 858-2222.

You can also speak with someone from Senior Bridges at (775) 352-5377.