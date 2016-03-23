Sparks Man Seeks Stem Cell Therapy for M.S.

Larry Walker has always loved the outdoors, from camping to hiking to enjoying time with his dogs.

But ten years ago, his life dramatically changed. "In 2007, I started dropping things at work and stumbling around a little bit." The former construction worker did not want to believe it at first, but he knew Multiple Sclerosis was taking hold. A neurologist diagnosed him 15 years prior when the symptoms started. He says he woke up one morning and his right foot was numb and then the next morning there was no feeling in the other foot. However, his symptoms went away… for 15 years, in fact. But they came back with a vengeance. Larry now walks with a cane, walker and sometimes uses a wheelchair to get around.

He is hopeful doctors can stop the auto-immune disease's progression in its tracks through stem cell therapy. In July, Larry plans to travel to Mexico in July for stem cell therapy. Doctors say the stem cells can morph into any cell in the body and the hope is they will repair Larry’s damaged myelin - or the protective covering that surrounds nerve cells.

While Larry knows he likely will not make a full recovery, he is hopeful the procedure will allow him more time to do what he loves. "I'm hoping I can walk good enough to start going out and enjoying the outdoors again more."

This procedure is costly. Larry says it will cost him $54,500. So there will be a $30 buffet fundraiser on April 2nd from 4-8 p.m. at Cantina Los Tres Hombres in Victorian Square in Sparks. To learn more, call Beverly (541) 331-6160 or Cherie (775) 972-6494.

You can also help by logging onto Larry’s GoFundMe page: https://de.gofund.me/h8fwz4ws&rcid=382b747af04911e5aa84bc764e052a98.