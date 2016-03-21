Fallon Farmers Are Optimistic About Watering Season - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fallon Farmers Are Optimistic About Watering Season

Posted: Updated:

It's been a rough stretch for Nevada's agriculture industry. Four years of drought left some farmers with little to no irrigation water. That is expected to change, this year. The wet winter has Fallon farmers getting their fields ready to plant, with irrigation beginning this Wednesday.

"We're super excited," Colby Frey, Owner of Frey Ranch said. "Right now, we've got tractors going all over the place, we have manure spreaders going. We're fertilizing. We're getting ready right now."

Towns along the Humboldt River also struggled, including Lovelock, where farmers didn't have any irrigation water. Fallon had their lowest water allocation on record, at 21%. The water season ended in the middle of summer, and many were only able to water their crops, twice. 

"Farmers are thrifty, so they got by and now this year, we're going to be busy," Frey said.

A regular water year lasts from March until November. The water is expected to last until September, this year, and the 70% allocation could increase depending on snow melt.

"At 70%, it's borderline with some farmers being able to establish some corn," Kelly Herwick, Truckee-Carson Irrigation District Water Master said. "Other than that, it would have a good carry-over for their crop, going into next year."

Last year was so dry, Frey did not even plant crops. He relied on annual alfalfa growth until he planted rye in the fall. Now, he is planning on planting crops like corn and oats.

"We're really excited about having a lot of water and being able to farm like we're used to," Frey said.

The effects of the drought still linger. Soil is so dry that a larger amount of water is expected to soak into the ground before farmers are able to utilize it. 

"A lot of seepage factors, recharging the ground, that much more dry conditions, it just soaks up the water," Herwick said.

The TCID and farmers are preparing the canals and ditches for the first water delivery of the year. They burn off excess vegetation and remove debris to allow the water to flow effectively.

"Right now, our main concern would be burning and tree limbs, but we've got equipment running in case we have anything that can plug up the canals, but if we can stay on top of the burning, we shouldn't have any of those types of issues," Herwick said.

Frey says he hopes the wet winter continues, adding even more water to the Truckee and Carson Rivers, helping to recharge Fallon's main source of irrigation, Lake Lahontan. He says it would be nice if the water allocation reaches around 85%, allowing him to irrigate at the most optimal times. Not only does that help the farmers, but the economic impact is felt throughout the entire community.

"I just bought 22 tractor tires, so the tire stores prosper," Frey said. "We just bought a bunch of fertilizer. Now, the fertilizer companies and everybody else. I was just able to hire three more guys, so it's really huge for the economy to have water."

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.