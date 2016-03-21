Ask the Doctor: Acupuncture

While the practice of acupuncture dates back to ancient times, it is becoming more commonly incorporated into modern medicine techniques, even within major health systems like Saint Mary’s. Megan Clowers is an Oriental Medicine Doctor with Saint Mary’s Center for Family and Integrated Medicine. She will be available to answer your questions in tonight’s Ask the Doctor segment. Call (775) 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.

Acupuncture is a treatment in which fine needles are inserted through the skin at strategic points on the body, called acupuncture points. There are more than 300 of these acupuncture points in the body that are all connected by pathways called meridians. Due to a variety of factors like disease, illness or injury, these meridians can become blocked and lead to pain and discomfort. The purpose of acupuncture, according to Clowers, is to free meridians that are blocked. The needles work to stimulate muscles, nerves and connective tissue to release chemicals like endorphins to promote healing and provide relief. Experts say acupuncture can help those who are suffering from acute or chronic pain throughout the body. Clowers says stress and anxiety, menstrual irregularities and some digestive issues can also be alleviated through acupuncture.



At Saint Mary's Center for Family and Integrated Medicine, Clowers and other medical professionals say they bridge conventional medicine (like check-ups and testing) with therapeutic techniques (like acupuncture and Asian body work) to provide alternative options for healing and overall wellness.

To learn more, log onto www.SaintMarysMedicalGroup.com