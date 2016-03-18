Dedication To Women Veterans

Dolores Milner says this is her first ever ceremony for women veterans. She served in World War II as a nurse.

"I was surprised when they told me about it about three weeks ago," said Milner.

For a woman veteran, Friday's event is a big deal. Charley Smith is a retired Lieutenant Colonel.

"It's the first women's veterans memorial that we've done on any grounds in Nevada," said Smith.

According to Smith, It wasn't until after the late 1970's that women were recognized as veterans.

"There's a number of women's veterans that' we've never been able to touch or reach because they don't think that they're veterans," added Smith.

A lot has changed over the years. Each person has a different story to share. Celia Ranson is a Vietnam War Veteran. She loves to garden and helped plant the flowers around the memorial.

"The vision is what you see, it's exactly what we wanted," said Ranson.

"We designed it to give women a symbolization that wasn't just female oriented but more so military oriented," said Smith.

It's of a dog tag. With the words veteran's women, 1775 to future written on it. Shannon Velez just enlisted and will be heading to basic training in September.

"It makes me super excited to actually meet some of the actual women who actually served for us," said Velez.

What an inspiration. So many touching stories with moments of laughter and tears.

