School of Medicine's Class of 2016 Learns Residency Match Results

The University of Nevada’s medical students continued their tradition of placing in some of the nation’s most competitive residency programs today when the Class of 2016 learned the results of the National Resident Matching Program.

Sixty-four students matched with residency institutions in Nevada and across the nation and will enter specialties ranging from anesthesiology to otolaryngology. The Class of 2016’s top specialty choices were emergency medicine, otolaryngology and anesthesiology.

“The education and training students receive here at the School of Medicine prepare them to compete for residency positions amongst the nation’s top programs. I am particularly pleased to see so many of our students pursuing primary care and choosing to stay in Nevada,” said Cherie Singer, Ph.D., associate dean of admissions and student affairs.

Of note, 28 School of Medicine graduates, or 44 percent, will enter primary care specialties including internal medicine, pediatrics and family medicine. This number is up 11 percent from 2015. A shortage of primary care physicians exists nationwide, and especially in Nevada.

Twenty percent of the Class of 2016 will remain in Nevada to complete their residency training, up from 10 percent in 2015.

Three students will complete their residency program with branches of the U.S. military services.

The School of Medicine also learned that 118 medical school graduates matched into its 14 residency programs, including the new orthopedics surgery residency in Las Vegas, and will start their training this July in Nevada.

Residency training location is a strong indication of where physicians will likely set up their medical practices following completion of residency and has strong implications for the future availability of health care professionals in a given area.

