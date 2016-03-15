Tips to Stress Less

Juggling a busy work and life schedule can often times take its toll. However, there are a few ways to help maintain a healthy balance.

Meditate: Taking a few minutes out of your day to mediate could make you more resilient to stress. Experts encourage you to find a quiet place, close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Doctors say deep breathing helps to slow down your heart rate and lower your blood pressure. Be Present: Something as simple as taking a walk or getting some fresh air can make you feel less tense. The idea is to slow down and spend time in the moment. Listen to Music: Research shows listening to something soothing can help with anxiety. Adding some nature sounds to your playlist is a good place to start. Get Moving: Whether you are out running or doing yoga, any form of exercise is a good way to deal with stress, especially if you do it a few times a week.

Other tips include loading up on vitamin C which can not only lower cortisol levels, your body’s stress hormone, doctors say it can also help with depression. Writing down your thoughts, volunteering and playing with pets are also strategies known to alleviate stress. Some of the best medicine out there is a good old belly laugh, too. It lowers cortisol and boosts brain chemicals called endorphins, which help your mood.