Ask the Doctor: Lung Cancer Screening

Renown Institute for Cancer provides a low dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening for patients at high-risk for lung cancer. During the screening, patients lay on their backs with their hands above your head. LDCT produces images of sufficient quality to detect many lung diseases and abnormalities using up to 90% less ionizing radiation than a conventional chest CT scan. The process takes about 30 minutes.

If you are between 55 and 80 years old, if you have a 30 pack a year history of smoking or greater, if you are a current smoker or have quit in the last 15 years or if you have a family history of lung cancer, medical professionals encourage you to consider this test. Most private insurance companies cover the screening for high-risk individuals.

Dr. Christina Szot is the Medical Director of Lung Cancer at the Renown Institute for Cancer. She is our Ask the Doctor guest tonight and will be available to answer your questions between 5 – 6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222. You can also call (775) 982-LUNG (5864) or visit www.renown.org/Lung.

