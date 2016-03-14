Sierra Nevada College Captures Three National Championships

From Sierra Nevada College:

At the close of the 2016 U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) Collegiate National Championships in Lake Placid this weekend, SNC Tahoe’s men and women had captured either the gold or silver overall team titles in all three of their divisions – snowboarding, freeskiing, and alpine skiing. The teams will return to Lake Tahoe this week.



The Men’s teams captured the Gold in snowboarding and the Silver overall in both freeskiing and alpine skiing, while the women’s teams brought home two Golds overall in alpine and freeskiing, plus a Silver in snowboarding.



SNC president traveled with the teams as support

On Saturday, SNC president Dr. Alan Walker, was interviewed in the box by USCSA about the legacy the ski and snowboard teams have built that motivates other athletes at the school to build winning teams: “Once you’ve set the bar the way our winter-related sports teams have done, everyone else wants to come up to that bar. It’s a great way to build an athletics program at a school that is on the way up.”



An avid Alpine racer himself, Dr. Walker traveled with the teams to Lake Placid to watch them perform; he will compete in his own races at the NASTAR national finals in Steamboat, Col. later this month.



Event Titles Claimed for SNC Tahoe this Weekend:

Men’s Freeski Rail Jam (Gold/1st)

Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam (Gold/1st)

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle (Gold/1st)

Women’s Freeski Rail Jam (Gold/1st)

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle (Gold/1st)

Women’s Alpine Slalom (Gold/1st)

Men’s Alpine Grand Slalom (Silver/2nd)

Women’s Snowboard Rail Jam (Silver/2nd)

Women’s Alpine Grand Slalom (Silver/2nd)

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Gold/1st)

Men’s Alpine Slalom (Silver/2nd)

Women’s Snowboard Boardercross (Silver/2nd)

Women’s Freeski Skiercross (Silver/2nd)

Men’s Snowboard Boardercross (Gold/1st)

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Gold/1st)

Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom (Gold/1st)

Women’s Snowboard Grand Slalom (Silver/ 2nd)

Women’s Dual Slalom (Bronze/3rd)



Individual Titles Claimed for SNC Tahoe this Weekend:

Allison Perotti, (Gold/1st) Women’s Freeski Rail Jam

(Gold/1st) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

Francesca Curtolo, (Gold/1st) Women’s Alpine Slalom

Ivo Ricou, (Gold/1st) Men’s Alpine Grand Slalom

Austin Smith, (Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam

(Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross

Raleigh White, (Gold/1st) Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

(Silver/2nd) Men’s Freeski Rail Jam

Connor Clayton, (Silver/2nd) Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

(Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Freeski Rail Jam

Emilie Amundsen, (Silver/2nd) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

Frederick McCarthy, (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam

(Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross

(Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom

Mihaela Kosi, (Silver/2nd) Women’s Alpine Slalom

(Bronze/ 3rd) Women’s Alpine Grand Slalom

Marco Gooding, (Silver/2nd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross

(Silver/2nd) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Jack Pretasky, (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross

Colleen Healey, (Gold/1st)Women’s Snowboard Boardercross

(Bronze/ 3rd) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

(Silver/2nd) Women’s Snowboard Grand Slalom

Megan McClintock, (Silver/2nd) Women’s Freeski Skiercross

Austin Leal, (Silver/2nd) Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom

