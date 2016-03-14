Sierra Nevada College Captures Three National Championships - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sierra Nevada College Captures Three National Championships

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sierra Nevada College Courtesy: Sierra Nevada College

From Sierra Nevada College: 

At the close of the 2016 U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) Collegiate National Championships in Lake Placid this weekend, SNC Tahoe’s men and women had captured either the gold or silver overall team titles in all three of their divisions – snowboarding, freeskiing, and alpine skiing. The teams will return to Lake Tahoe this week.
 
The Men’s teams captured the Gold in snowboarding and the Silver overall in both freeskiing and alpine skiing, while the women’s teams brought home two Golds overall in alpine and freeskiing, plus a Silver in snowboarding.
 
SNC president traveled with the teams as support
On Saturday, SNC president Dr. Alan Walker, was interviewed in the box by USCSA about the legacy the ski and snowboard teams have built that motivates other athletes at the school to build winning teams: “Once you’ve set the bar the way our winter-related sports teams have done, everyone else wants to come up to that bar. It’s a great way to build an athletics program at a school that is on the way up.”
 
An avid Alpine racer himself, Dr. Walker traveled with the teams to Lake Placid to watch them perform; he will compete in his own races at the NASTAR national finals in Steamboat, Col. later this month.
 
Event Titles Claimed for SNC Tahoe this Weekend:
Men’s Freeski Rail Jam (Gold/1st)
Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam (Gold/1st)
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle (Gold/1st)
Women’s Freeski Rail Jam (Gold/1st)
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle (Gold/1st)
Women’s Alpine Slalom (Gold/1st)
Men’s Alpine Grand Slalom (Silver/2nd)
Women’s Snowboard Rail Jam (Silver/2nd)
Women’s Alpine Grand Slalom (Silver/2nd)
Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Gold/1st)
Men’s Alpine Slalom (Silver/2nd)
Women’s Snowboard Boardercross (Silver/2nd)
Women’s Freeski Skiercross (Silver/2nd)
Men’s Snowboard Boardercross (Gold/1st)
Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Gold/1st)
Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom (Gold/1st) 
Women’s Snowboard Grand Slalom (Silver/ 2nd)
Women’s Dual Slalom (Bronze/3rd)
 
Individual Titles Claimed for SNC Tahoe this Weekend:
Allison Perotti,              (Gold/1st) Women’s Freeski Rail Jam
                                        (Gold/1st) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle
Francesca Curtolo,       (Gold/1st) Women’s Alpine Slalom
Ivo Ricou,                       (Gold/1st) Men’s Alpine Grand Slalom
Austin Smith,                 (Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam
                                        (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross
Raleigh White,              (Gold/1st) Men’s Freeski Slopestyle
                                        (Silver/2nd) Men’s Freeski Rail Jam
Connor Clayton,           (Silver/2nd) Men’s Freeski Slopestyle
                                        (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Freeski Rail Jam
Emilie Amundsen,        (Silver/2nd) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle
Frederick McCarthy,   (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Rail Jam
                                        (Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross
                                        (Gold/1st) Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom
Mihaela Kosi,                (Silver/2nd) Women’s Alpine Slalom
                                        (Bronze/ 3rd) Women’s Alpine Grand Slalom
Marco Gooding,           (Silver/2nd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross
                                        (Silver/2nd)  Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
Jack Pretasky,               (Bronze/ 3rd) Men’s Snowboard Boardercross
Colleen Healey,            (Gold/1st)Women’s Snowboard Boardercross
                                        (Bronze/ 3rd) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
                                        (Silver/2nd) Women’s Snowboard Grand Slalom
Megan McClintock,      (Silver/2nd)  Women’s Freeski Skiercross
Austin Leal,                   (Silver/2nd) Men’s Snowboard Grand Slalom

From Sierra Nevada College

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.