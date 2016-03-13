Wolf Pack Accept Postseason Invitation

The Nevada basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the CBI Tournament. They will host Montana (21-11) in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of Eastern Washington and Pepperdine in the Quarterfinals on March 21.

The Wolf Pack finished the regular season at 19-13. Their hopes for the NCAA Tournament ended in the Mountain West Conference semifinals against San Diego State on Saturday.

Nevada hosted first-round games in the CBI in 2008 and 2009. They lost both games.

The CBI started in 2008. It features 16 teams, with the first three rounds played at campus sites. The championship is a best-of-three series, televised by ESPNU