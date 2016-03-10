Manogue's Turner Wins Gatorade Nevada Girls Basketball Player of the Year

In its 31st year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, in collaboration with USA TODAY High School Sports, today announced Katie Turner of Bishop Manogue Catholic High School as its 2015-16 Gatorade Nevada Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Turner is the first Gatorade Nevada Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Turner as Nevada’s best high school girls basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award announced in March, Turner joins an elite alumni association of past state girls basketball award-winners, including Candace Parker (2001-02, Naperville Central HS, Ill.), Diana Taurasi (1998-99 & 1999-00, Don Antonio Lugo HS, Calif.), Maya Moore (2005-06 Collins Hill HS, Ga.), Rashanda McCants (2004-05, Asheville HS, N.C.), Shyra Ely (1999-00, Ben Davis HS, Ind.) and Lisa Leslie (1988-89, Morningside HS, Calif.). The 5-foot-7 junior point guard averaged 17.9 points, 4.2 steals and 3.3 assists per game, leading the Miners to the Division I semifinals this past season. A 2015 First Team All-State selection, Turner connected on nearly 60 percent of her shots inside the arc and scored a game-high 20 points in a 72-59 win over Reno in the Northern Region championship game. Turner has maintained a 4.17 weighted GPA in the classroom. A member of the National Honor Society, she has volunteered locally on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the National Children’s Cancer Society and the Catholic Youth Organization. “Katie Turner is an incredible player and a tremendously hard worker,” said Bishop Manogue head coach Carlnel Wiley. “She does it all. She shoots, defends, dribbles and is a fierce competitor. First and foremost, she is an outstanding student.” Turner will begin her senior year of high school this fall. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade high school sports leadership team in partnership with USA TODAY High School Sports, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport. Turner joins recent Gatorade Nevada Girls Basketball Players of the Year Mallory McGwire (2014-15 & 2013-14, Reno High School), Sarita Jo Condie (2012-13, Pershing County High School), Jada Brown (2011-12, Centennial High School), Amanda Delgado (2010-11, Liberty High School), Alexis Byrd (2009-10, Centennial High School), Mia Bell (2008-09, Durango High School), Ashley Gayle (2007-08, Bishop Gorman High School), and Italee Lucas (2006–07, Centennial High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

