Carson City's Krysta Palmer Wins Platform Dive at Regionals

Senior Krysta Palmer won the platform title at the NCAA Zone E Diving Regionals on Wednesday at the NAU Aquatics and Tennis Complex. The two-time Mountain West Diver of the Year shined at regionals, qualifying for the NCAA Championships on the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform dives.

The Wolf Pack swept all three diving titles at the NCAA Zone E Diving Regionals as Palmer won the 1-meter on Monday and platform today, while sophomore Sharae Zheng won the 3-meter springboard on Tuesday. Head diving coach Jian Li You will send three divers to the NCAA Championships with Palmer (1-meter, 3-meter, platform), Zheng (1-meter, 3-meter) and freshman Zoe Lei (1-meter).

The NCAA Zone E Diving Regionals concluded today with platform action. The Pack won its third title in as many days as Palmer tallied 638.15 points to place first. The Carson City native scored 308.95 points in the prelims before improving from second to first with a finals score of 329.2. After competing at the 2015 NCAA Championships in two events and earning honorable mention All-American honors, Palmer has qualified in all three diving events this season.

Zheng also qualified to her third finals of the regional before finishing 13th on the platform with a cumulative score of 459.15. Zheng, who won a pair of titles at the Mountain West Championships, will compete at the NCAA Championships in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives this March.

Freshman Zoe Lei also competed on platform for Nevada, placing 35th in the prelims with a score of 191.80. Lei qualified to for the NCAA Championships on the 1-meter springboard Monday after placing ninth with 568.90 points.

The 2016 NCAA Championships are set for March 17-19 in Atlanta, Ga.

Nevada Press Release