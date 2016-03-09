Nevada Diving Continues Dominance of Zone E Regional

Sophomore Sharae Zheng won the 3-meter springboard title and senior Krysta Palmer placed third on Tuesday at the NCAA Zone E Diving Regional in the NAU Aquatics and Tennis Center. Zheng and Palmer have now qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

Zheng, who won Mountain West titles on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards this season, scored 335.35 in the 3-meter prelims to sit in third place overall. Zheng then posted a finals score of 364.35 – the top score in the regional – to surge to first place and claim her first career regional title with a cumulative score of 698.00. Zheng placed runner-up on the 1-meter board yesterday.

Palmer followed her 1-meter regional title yesterday with a third-place finish on the 3-meter board today with a total score of 666.05. The two-time Mountain West Diver of the Year sat in fourth place with a preliminary score of 325.60 before posting a finals score of 340.45 to improve to third place. Palmer earned All-American honors on the 3-meter springboard last season after placing 10th at the NCAA Championships.

Freshman Toma Shmitova also advanced to the 3-meter regional finals and placed 13th overall with a total score of 569.80. Shmitova earned a 283.80 prelims score and a 286 in the finals.

Also competing for the Wolf Pack in the 3-meter preliminary round was freshmen Zoe Lei (261.90), who qualified for NCAAs on the 1-meter board yesterday, and Rebekah Dominik (235.40).

The NCAA Zone E Regionals conclude on Wednesday with the platform dive. Preliminary diving will begin at 11 a.m. PT while finals will start at approximately 2 p.m. PT.

Nevada Press Release