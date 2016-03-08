Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame to induct 11, including 1st woman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame to induct 11, including 1st woman

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame will induct six boxers, including its first woman, plus two journalists and three trainers during an upcoming ceremony in Las Vegas.

Hall founder Rich Marotta announced Tuesday that Christy Martin will be the first female, and former world champion Freddie Little will be the first native Nevada boxer inducted.

They'll join ex-heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe, lightweight champ Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini, Mexican star Ricardo "Finito" Lopez, and Olympic and world champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker in the July 30 induction ceremony at Caesars Palace.

Associated Press writer and "Fight Town" author Tim Dahlberg, and syndicated weekly boxing show host James "Smitty" Smith are the journalist inductees.

Longtime trainer and gym operator Johnny Tocco, and trainers Thell Torrance and Kenny Adams will also be honored.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

