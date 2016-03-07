Ask the Doctor: Colorectal Cancer Prevention - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Colorectal Cancer Prevention

Posted: Updated:

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Craig Sande is the Director of GI cancers at Renown Health. He will be answering our Ask the Doctor phone lines tonight if you have questions about this highly preventable disease. Call (775) 858-2222 between 5 - 6 p.m.

Although a majority of colorectal cancer cases occur after the age of 60, studies show there is an uptick in younger people getting it; 15% of colorectal cancers are now diagnosed in people under 50 and are typically found in advanced stages.

Symptoms to be aware of are: weight loss, abdominal pain, anemia, blood in the stool and a change in bowel habits.

A colonoscopy is the best screening method.

