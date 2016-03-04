Regents Approve Three-Year Extension for Knuth

Nevada Release

3/4/2016

Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education approved on Thursday a three-year contract extension for athletics director Doug Knuth, through the end of the 2018-19 season.

The contract extension was presented by University president Marc Johnson and was endorsed unanimously by the Board of Regents during a meeting in Las Vegas.

“Doug has excelled in every expectation we’ve had for our department of intercollegiate athletics since his arrival on our campus in spring 2013,” Johnson said. “His leadership has provided the department with clear priorities that align with our institution’s academic goals, and his efforts have helped us in our ongoing mission to engage and connect with our community. Doug has demonstrated excellent fiscal responsibility, built a culture of compliance and accountability, made several notable and successful coaching hires, given our student-athletes the support and resources they need to succeed in the classroom and in the community, embarked on an ambitious capital improvement plan that includes the renovation of Mackay Stadium, and has enhanced our relationships with our fans, friends and supporters.

“He has said on many occasions that he considers his department, its people and our University to be one big family. We are pleased to have Doug’s leadership in place for the Wolf Pack family for many years to come.”

Among Nevada’s key accomplishments since Knuth began at Nevada in March of 2013 are the current $11.5 million renovation of Mackay Stadium, a tennis facility that will be completed this spring and the school first two Mountain West Championships, led by coaches hired by Knuth. The department has also seen marked improvement in academic achievement by student-athletes during Knuth’s tenure. Most recently, a school-record 50 student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference accolades from the Mountain West in the fall and Nevada’ student-athletes earned a cumulative 3.077 grade-point average last semester.

“I’m thankful for President Johnson’s recommendation of a three-year contract extension and grateful to the NSHE Board of Regents for their support,” Knuth said. “I am excited about the academic success of our students, the success of our teams, the continued support of President Johnson and University leadership, and the growing support from our community. The future looks very promising for Wolf Pack athletics and I’m honored to work with a great group of coaches and staff who are focused on serving and supporting the educational mission of the university while engaging our community in a meaningful way.”