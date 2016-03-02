Lake Tahoe Girl to Shave Her Head... Again!

Many people fighting cancer end up losing their hair. Some of their friends and family members do, too, by choice. For 11 years now, northern Nevadans have shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research at the St. Baldrick’s head shaving event.

Autumn Ellingford is one of those people willing to "Go Brave and Go Bald." At just eight years old she is full of life. Even at her young age, she realizes not all kids get to live carefree. So when she found out she could give to others - by giving up her hair - Autumn jumped in the hair cutting chair. "It felt good. It tickled a little,” she laughed.

Last year Autumn shaved her head; several inches of her wavy blonde hair fell to the floor, but a smile never left her face. "I thought it was a good cause to shave my head for childhood cancer, so kids don't get cancer and they don't have to die from that." Before she took to the stage with others to shave her head, Autumn collected thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick's which raises money for childhood cancer research. “Last year I raised $5,832!”

After a year of growing hair and money, Autumn is ready to do it all over again. Not just for kids her age, but in honor of a family friend. “I called her Mimi and then like three years ago, she died of cancer. She was really nice when I was really young. I got to go to her house and play with her toys." It was a special relationship that impacted Autumn and brought her joy and happiness, which she believes all kids deserve.

The St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Celebrations are happening in South Lake Tahoe on March 5th and on March 18th at the Reno Livestock Events Center on Wells Avenue. Register to shave your head at http://www.stbaldricks.org/campaigns/nnccf/. You are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100.

To donate to Autumn’s efforts, click on the “Donate” button at https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/812007/2016/.