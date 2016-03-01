Waffles & Wishes Event Held in Reno

Hundreds of people came out Tuesday morning for waffles, and, more importantly, for wishes in south Reno.

Mason got to meet Mickey! He was one of the wish recipients featured at the Waffles & Wishes event at the Atlantis. Area businesses sponsor children with life-threatening diseases to help them do something they've always dreamed - from Disney cruises to meeting Colin Kaepernick.



For Koral Lattin - who's fighting acute lymphobastic leukemia with aggressive chemo - it's swimming with dolphins in the Bahamas.



And today - on her 18th birthday - she learned she's getting her wish!

"I just want to say thank you and I really appreciate it. And I'm just really excited to go."

Thanks to Make-a-Wish for inviting me to emcee this powerful event again this year.