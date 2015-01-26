KTVN has an immediate opening for a Video Journalist. One year experience in a TV newsroom preferred. Photography, editing and reporting experience preferred. Valid driver's license with a clean driving record required. Interested applicants should rush a demo reel, resume, and an application to Jason Pasco, News Director, KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502. NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. Applications are available at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502 or under “About Us” at www.ktvn.com.



Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.