Ryan Canaday was originally born in Riverside, California, before he moved to Henderson, Nevada at age 7. He grew up in Henderson, where he attended Green Valley High School. Graduating high school with high honors, Ryan went on to continue his education at the University of Nevada, Reno.



Pursuing a career in broadcast journalism, Ryan earned his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2014. One month after graduation, Ryan landed two part-time jobs, both in Reno.



Following an internship at KNPB Channel 5, Ryan took the role as a part-time video editor. Soon after, he began work at KTVN where he assumed the role as the weekend reporter.



Becoming a reporter for KTVN has helped fulfill a longtime dream of his. Since the time he was a young boy, Ryan knew he wanted to be on the news. Now that he has earned his opportunity to show people the work he can do, he only intends to move forward in his career.



Being the oldest of four siblings, Ryan is not only a big brother but also a father-like figure as well. He enjoys spending his free time at Lake Tahoe, playing basketball with his friends and playing video games. His top three favorite superheroes would be his mother, Superman and Iron Man.



To contact Ryan, email him at rcanaday@ktvn.com or "like" KTVN Ryan Canaday on Facebook.

