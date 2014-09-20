Deer Activity Increasing

Citigroup is agreeing to pay $100 million to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price everything from credit cards to mortgages.More >>
Citigroup is agreeing to pay $100 million to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price everything from credit cards to mortgages.More >>
Authorities say several people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an "ongoing investigation" with the FBI.More >>
Authorities say several people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an "ongoing investigation" with the FBI.More >>
A man faces numerous new charges after being arrested earlier this week near Tybo Avenue and Silverada Blvd. in Reno.More >>
A man faces numerous new charges after being arrested earlier this week near Tybo Avenue and Silverada Blvd. in Reno.More >>
Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the Wyandotte County courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the Wyandotte County courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
A federal judge has ordered former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of his trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges.More >>
A federal judge has ordered former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of his trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges.More >>
Authorities say several people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an "ongoing investigation" with the FBI.More >>
Authorities say several people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an "ongoing investigation" with the FBI.More >>
For ten years he's been protector and guardian of students at Reno High, but teens and staff say he's so much more than that.More >>
For ten years he's been protector and guardian of students at Reno High, but teens and staff say he's so much more than that.More >>
UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon. They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.More >>
UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon. They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.More >>
Shoppers Square has a new name - the Reno Public Market.More >>
Shoppers Square has a new name - the Reno Public Market.More >>
Whether you are a cowboy, a thespian or just need a new furry friend, we have you covered this weekend with a ton of amazing events!More >>
Whether you are a cowboy, a thespian or just need a new furry friend, we have you covered this weekend with a ton of amazing events!More >>