Deer Activity Increasing

Due to cooler weather, more deer are being seen in the streets of Carson City foreaging for food and water.

Carson City Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public of a few tips to ensure safety to drivers and their passengers:

When Driving:

·

Pay attention to speed limits

·

Drive carefully in areas where visibility is limited by trees and bushes

·

Be aware of any deer that may dart out in front of vehicles.

Should you encounter a deer in the road:

·

Turn on hazard lights to warn other motorists.

·

Reduce speed.

·

Avoid swerving to keep control of your vehicle.

Remember, if you see one deer, chances are there are more. Deer are unpredictable and drivers can't assume the deer will stay off road until they are completely passed.