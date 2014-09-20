Deer Activity Increasing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deer Activity Increasing

Posted: Updated:
 Due to cooler weather, more deer are being seen in the streets of Carson City foreaging for food and water.

Carson City Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public of a few tips to ensure safety to drivers and their passengers:

When Driving:

·         Pay attention to speed limits

·         Drive carefully in areas where visibility is limited by trees and bushes

·         Be aware of any deer that may dart out in front of vehicles.

Should you encounter a deer in the road:

·         Turn on hazard lights to warn other motorists.

·         Reduce speed.

·         Avoid swerving to keep control of your vehicle.

Remember, if you see one deer, chances are there are more. Deer are unpredictable and drivers can't assume the deer will stay off road until they are completely passed. 
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.