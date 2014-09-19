WCSD: Administrators, Game Officials to Make Site-Decisions

The Washoe County School District says site-based decisions by school administrators and game officials will be in effect as to whether or not cancel outdoor activities.

Principals are being asked to monitor AQI index information and use common sense evaluations. Even if the AQI dips below the 100 level, conditions can change on a dime prior to AQI numbers being changed.

Decisions to cancel games could come from the district or NIAA level at any time and can override site decisions if conditions warrant.

As we move into scheduled and rescheduled activities on Saturday we will follow this same plan and individual sites can make decisions as conditions dictate in specific locations.

(The Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)